A three-building Hillsboro Village apartment complex has sold for $3.21 million — with the new owner having paid $4.4 million for a similar nearby property in late 2022.

A Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes the new owner of the 12-unit Belcourt Apartments, located at 2141 Belcourt Ave., is a partnership called Common Ground Capital. That entity is led by Austin Triplett, a senior analyst at Nashville-based AJ Capital (with the partnership and AJC not affiliated).

Belcourt Apartments as seen in 2019

