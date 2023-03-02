A three-building Hillsboro Village apartment complex has sold for $3.21 million — with the new owner having paid $4.4 million for a similar nearby property in late 2022.
A Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes the new owner of the 12-unit Belcourt Apartments, located at 2141 Belcourt Ave., is a partnership called Common Ground Capital. That entity is led by Austin Triplett, a senior analyst at Nashville-based AJ Capital (with the partnership and AJC not affiliated).
The seller was a trust that that has, in some form, owned the property since at least 1971, Metro records note.
The purchase comes after Triplett and some partners acquired, as noted, Acklen Square Apartments, located at 2129 Acklen Ave. (Read more here).
The Belcourt Apartments deal is the equivalent of about $267,500 per unit. For comparison, the October transaction for the Acklen Square Apartments was the equivalent of about $338,400 per unit.
The partnership has landed a loan, valued at about $2.98 million, from Peoria, Illinois-based Fortress Bank and related to the Belcourt Apartments purchase, a separate document notes.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyers used a broker. Kyle Mayes, a broker with Brentwood-based The Kirkland Company, facilitated the Acklen Square Apartments transaction.
