Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group — the owner and operator of The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills — announced Thursday it will partner with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners to develop a local site with a high-end outlet retail center.
A 2023 start date is targeted.
A release does not note a specific location but, instead, references the center will be located in the market's "southern high-income area, capitalizing on the region's phenomenal growth." Neither Simon nor AJ Capital Partners officials could be reached for comment.
The center will be similar to Simon's Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California, with entrances addressing the outdoors as opposed to an enclosed mall. The center will offer approximately 300,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants.
Relatedly, Simon announced updates to its New York and L.A. facilities, and the resumption of work on Tulsa Premium Outlets, located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and stalled by Covid-19 concerns.
AJ Capital Partners has developed urban Nashville sites with hotels such as Thompson Nashville, Soho House Nashville and Graduate Nashville and retail space such as May Hosiery Co-op and Nashville Warehouse (both in Wedgewood-Houston).
"We are thrilled to bring these new and compelling projects to serve their markets, and they will provide the quality, variety and value combination that retailers and consumers have come to know and expect from Simon," David Simon, Simon chairman, CEO and president, said in the release.
Simon acquired Taubman Centers (the former Mall at Green Hills owner) in 2020 for $3.6 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.