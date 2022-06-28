There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!
First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
All that said, investor interest in Nashville could be waning and that might not be such a bad thing, as KateLynn White recently reported. If investors aren’t gobbling up all the homes on the market, individual buyers may have a chance to become homeowners in an otherwise competitive market.
Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 1608 Chickering Road
Buyer: Daniel T. Heard, Trustee
Sale price: $8,500,000
Seller: Mara Hofman, Trustee, The Amended and Restated Zinnia Trust
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
This month’s top sale once belonged to auto magnate Lee Beaman, though it has switched hands a couple of times since. This time around, both the buyer and seller did their business behind anonymous trusts, so there’s no telling who’s coming and going.
That said, it’s possible the seller is a Hollywood hotshot seeing as how the trustee, CPA Mara Hofman, was named one of “The 25 Most Powerful Business Managers” by Hollywood Reporter in 2016.
2. 1801 Laurel Ridge Drive
Buyer: Mark and Joann Hazelwood
Sale price: $7,700,000
Seller: Patrick and Kathryn McKennon
Sellers’ agents: Stephanie Tipton Soper and Timothy King, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agents: Timothy King and Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties
This 7,542-square-foot home in Forest Hills is a “ridge-top modern rustic estate” with vaulted timber ceilings, shiplap walls, rough-cut pine ceilings, crab orchard stone terraces and a cedar shake roof. Along with five bedrooms and six baths, there is also wine storage and a game room that, in staging photos at least, is filled with vintage arcade games (Frogger!) and pinball tables. No word on if those were included in the sale.
Buyer Mark Hazelwood is the former president of Pilot Flying J. According to Knox News, Hazelwood was convicted of “conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and witness tampering.” His conviction was overturned in 2020 when a federal appellate court ruled “a judge was wrong to allow jurors to hear recordings of Hazelwood making racist and sexist remarks.”
3. 903 Battery Lane
Buyer: Daniel Gardner
Sale price: $6,500,000
Seller: Focus Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Lindsay Argo, The Focus Group of TN
Buyer’s agents: Lana Pargh and Franklin Pargh, Compass RE
Construction on this Oak Hill home, which sits on two acres, was just completed in April. There are five bedrooms, five full baths, three half baths, a kitchen outfitted with Subzero and Wolf appliances, and a fitness room as well as a “tasting room” featuring a cocktail bar and a WhisperKool wine storage system.
In the back, there’s a pool house and an infinity pool.
4. 1024 Gateway Lane
Buyer: Harrel Lambert Jr. and Julia Lambert
Sale price: $6,399,999
Seller: Jason Maynard
Seller’s agent: Beth Molteni, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Steven Lilly, Benchmark Realty
Sellers Jason and Joelle Maynard made Headline Homes when they purchased this Oak Hill home for $4,445,000 in October. What caused the nearly $2 million price increase? Well, the hot housing market is surely at least partly responsible, but the property also underwent “many post-purchase upgrades,” according to the listing.
The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has an entertainment room with a wet bar, a 544-square-foot kitchen and vaulted ceilings throughout, plus plans for a pool.
5. 1211 Franklin Road, Brentwood
Buyer: Christopher and Helen Boerman
Sale price: $6,115,360
Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC
Seller’s agents: Lauren Pennington and Trey Ellis, The Designated Agency, Inc.
Buyers’ agent: Fran Wolfe, Compass RE
Here we have an 8,825-square-foot home that apparently was just completed by Hidden Valley Homes in March. The property was initially listed at $5,800,000 and on the market for just eight days.
Buyer Helen Boerman is an optometrist in Brentwood, and she and her husband Chris are also listed as church leaders at Remnant Fellowship Church. The controversial church, founded by the late Gwen Shamblin, is at the center of HBO’s The Way Down docuseries.
6. 4505 Wayland Drive
Buyer: Rory Wilfork, Trustee, Desert Building Co. Trust
Sale price: $5,500,000
Seller: The Baird Graham Company LLC
Seller’s agent: Ivy Vick, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
Buyer’s agent: Jeff Checko, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
Here’s another home that sold just days after going on the market — two, to be exact. This 6,224-square-foot modern construction features floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator and a Control4 smart home system.
It does not, however, have a self-cleaning kitchen. The Jetsons promised a future with self-cleaning kitchens!
7. 7097 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove
Buyer: Kathy Anderson and David Malloy
Sale price: $5,235,000
Seller: Carlos G. Cooper
Seller’s agent: Greg Cooley, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Willis Stelly, III, Discovery Tennessee Realty LLC
According to Forbes, The Troubadour Golf and Field Club in College Grove features “comfort stations,” which are “essentially small homes decked out with a Bloody Mary bar, candy stations, ice cream and other goodies.” Candy and ice cream! On the golf course!
This 5,722-square-foot home is just one of nearly 400 homes on the development’s 860 acres. It has a large screened-in porch, a rec room, a gym and a four-car garage. The listing makes no mention of the candy and ice cream.
Kathy Anderson is an interior designer who has worked with The Grand Ole Opry and Gaylord Opryland Hotel and celebrity clients including Alan Jackson and Kid Rock. Her husband David Malloy is a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has written tunes for Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Of note, Anderson and Malloy are attempting to sell a downtown property (read here).
8. 4509 Shys Hill Road
Buyer: Paul F. Bucchi
Sale price: $4,600,000
Seller: James A. McKanna
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
A mysterious listing! Little is known about this property transfer except that seller James McKanna has owned the property since 1985 — when he purchased it for $375,000.
9. 6028 Hillsboro Pike
Buyer: Lucas and Kerri Burton
Sale price: $4,575,000
Seller: Rocky and Jean Tannehill
Sellers’ agent: Jennifer Bickerstaff, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Grant Sory, MODE Properties
The entire third floor of this 10,352-square-foot Forest Hills home is “devoted to a private theatre room.”
There are also two separate dining areas, a wood-paneled office, a library, a game room with a wet bar, a pool and a hot tub.
Rocky Tannehill seemingly bills himself as a "global entrepreneur" on social media.
10. 4300 Iroquois Ave.
Buyer: Greg North, Trustee, 4300 Iroquois Avenue Trust
Sale price: $4,200,000
Seller: Patricia Ligon
Seller’s agent: Lawrence M. Lipman, RE/MAX Homes and Estates
Buyer’s agent: Alexander Brandau, Keller Williams Realty
This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Belle Meade home is just a three-minute drive from the Belle Meade Country Club. It features a music room, three fireplaces, an open-concept kitchen/dining/family room and a pantry with two more ovens. Three ovens total! There is also an all-black powder room. Bold.
The 2,732-square-foot basement is packed with a theater room, a full kitchen (a fourth oven!), a bathroom, another laundry room, a game room and a wine bar with an attached wine tasting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In