This month’s iteration of Headline Homes brings important questions and a list of homes with price tags north of $3 million. While we’re used to seeing most homes on the list sold in Davidson and Williamson Counties, six of the 10 top home sales this month were in Nashville. In January, trusts dominated the name fields in purchases, but we see homes previously occupied by the likes of philanthropist Ben Rechter, Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr. and possibly a descendant of sports legend Jimmy Sexton.

Below are January’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1025 Tyne Boulevard
4915 Sewanee Road