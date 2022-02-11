Gulch master developer MarketStreet Enterprises has paid about $4.42 million for The Gulch property from which operates café Barista Parlor Golden Sound — with the seller Black Keys frontman and guitarist Dan Auerbach, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The 0.25-acre property is located at 610 Magazine St. and offers the café building, which once housed a recording studio. Barista Parlor opened in the structure in 2012.
Via Golden Sounds LLC, Auerbach acquired the property in a quitclaim deed deal in 2014. Nashville-based Dryden Architecture handled the design update of the building.
The specific sales price for the recent deal was $4,425,000. As such the transaction is the equivalent of $17.7 million per acre — roughly in line with the per-acre prices from recent Gulch deals.
Andy Mumma, Barista Parlor owner, could not be reached for comment regarding whether he might soon close the café. Mumma opened a Barista Parlor recently at W Nashville Hotel, also located in The Gulch.
MarketStreet owns an adjacent building, with an address of 609 Overton St. and once home to Colt’s Chocolates. Officials with the Nashville-based company declined to comment.
