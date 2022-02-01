A spring groundbreaking is slated for Eden House, a 16-story mixed-use building Brentwood-based GBT Realty plans for Green Hills.
According to a release, the residences will be priced from $700,000 to more than $4 million.
The building will rise at 2025 Richard Jones Road, a 0.87-acre site for which GBT paid $4 million in mid-2019, Metro records show. The release notes pre-sales are underway with Compass Development Marketing Group (Maranda Blanton) handling the effort.
Gresham Smith has designed the tower, with interior design by LYNE Interiors. Ragan-Smith Associates is handling engineering and land-planning duties, while HDLA is serving as landscape architect. Each is Nashville based.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom residences will range in size from 910 square feet to more than 2,900 square feet, the release notes.
Amenities will include a concierge, a porte-cochere, a fitness center with a steam shower and outdoor yoga lawn, a golf simulator, an outdoor pool and a fifth-level space offering views of Nashville. In addition, more than 8,000 square feet of retail space will occupy the ground level of the building.
To be clad with primarily brick, wood and glass, Eden House will offer a 260-space parking garage and rise almost 200 feet. An early 2024 construction finish is eyed.
The name Eden is derived from one of the original streets in Green Hills, while “House” references the former Nashville Fire Station building that once sat on the site.
“We’re immensely proud of the design of this building and what it will contribute to the area,” George Tomlin, GBT Realty president and CEO, said in the release. “Eden House residents will experience the convenience of life within one of Nashville’s flagship centers of retail, while enjoying a five-star resort-style amenity package at home. With only 92 residences available we expect buyers to act quickly on this rare ownership opportunity.”
Eden House (see a previously issued image here) will rise near the 17-floor mixed-use Vertis Green Hills developed by Southern Land Company. Opened in 2018 and sitting at 4000 Hillsboro Pike, that 18-story tower features 310 residential units and ground-level restaurant and retail space.
Related, GBT is planning a building to be located at the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split in Midtown (read more here). In addition, the company is developing a downtown Nashville site at 13th and Broadway with high-rise ONE22ONE and is redeveloping a Murphy Road property with Parke West, to offer a combination of hotel, retail and residential spaces.
