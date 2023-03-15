Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has announced it will establish a permanent office in downtown Denver and has named three officials to oversee it.
The company now operates 25 offices across the United States, according to a release.
Design and construction of the 8,000-square-foot space is underway, with the building in which Gresham Smith will operate located at 1515 Arapahoe St. in Denver’s central business district.
The release notes the company’s Colorado office initially will focus on serving clients in the aviation and health care sectors and be home to 10 people (with plans to double the staff this year). It will also undertake the design of mixed-use buildings with residential and office components. During the past 15 years, Gresham Smith has handled Denver-area projects for HCA, Kaiser Permanente, GBT Realty and the Denver International Airport.
Relatedly, senior project manager Vincent Rodriguez has been named the Denver office leader. Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of design and project management experience and will also serve as the aviation studio leader.
Project executive Ashley Wood will serve as the leader of the Denver health care practice. She has more than 24 years of experience. The life and work places studio will be led by project executive TJ Carvis, who brings more than 25 years of practice in Denver to the role.
Gresham Smith annually ranks among the nation’s top 200 design firms based on various metrics and often sees annual revenues of upwards of $300 million.
"While this is our first leased office space in Denver, we have a longstanding history of serving in the region across a range of industries," Rodney Chester, Gresham Smith CEO and board chair, said in the release. "This new office is a long-term investment in our Denver area practice. It enables us to serve our current clients while broadening our reach throughout the Front Range and mountain states to serve additional clients, engage new partners and recruit top-tier talent."
