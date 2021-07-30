Hobbs Building — one of Green Hills’ first office structures when it opened in 1975 — has sold for about $16.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 4205 Hillsboro Pike at that street's intersection with Hobbs Road, the three-story building sits on roughly 3.5 acres.
The new owner is a local LLC that involves Bert Mathews, a partner with commercial real estate company Colliers International Nashville, and some silent investors. Colliers handles leasing and management of the building.
The seller was The Allen Company Inc., an affiliated entity with which paid $2,925,000 for the property in 1978, Metro records note.
In the 1970s and 1980s, the modernist building offered a Shoney’s restaurant. It is also known by long-time locals as the former home of the Ohio Valley Conference, an NCAA college athletics league that is now headquartered in Brentwood.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.