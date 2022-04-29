A mixed-use building is being planned for a Green Hills site located near Hillsboro Pike and Calvary United Methodist Church.
To be undertaken at 2121 Crestmoor Road, the structure would stand six floors at its tallest point and offer a ground-level retail space and five floors of residential, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. A specific plan is being sought.
A partnership seemingly affiliated with Green Hills-based real estate investor and developer Nick Spiva owns the 1.15-acre property, having paid $3.64 million for it in 2007, Metro records show.
The document notes Material Ventures LLC will serve as developer. Tim Johnson, who could not be reached for comment, is the LLC’s principal. The LLC has the property under contract.
Johnson has undertaken some commercial and multi-family development in other markets.
Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect, with Barge Cauthen & Associates the land-planner and civil engineer, the document reads. No detailed color rendering seemingly has been finalized.
A two-story modernist office building sits on the property. Long-time locals will recognize the structure as having been home to a Comdata office in the 1980s. With an alternative address of 2207 Crestmoor Road, the building now seemingly houses offices for Brentwood-based Value Payment Systems and for Weichert Realtors – The Andrews Group.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25, and various meetings involving Green Hills residents, business owners and property owners have taken place to date.
