Green Hills commercial property sells for $8.2M Bandywood Drive building houses Logos Bookstore, Green Hills Pharmacy, AshBlue and Woo, among other businesses William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2026 Nov 5, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link A Green Hills commercial building that houses Logos Bookstore, Green Hills Pharmacy, boutique AshBlue and Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, among other local businesses, has sold for about $8.2 million. Bandywood Fashion Square Image: Google Earth Located at 2130 Bandywood Drive, the building is known as Bandywood Fashion Square. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ :D 2 A2CE?6CD9:A 277:=:2E65 H:E9 vC66? w:==D\=@42E65 4@>>6C4:2= C62= 6DE2E6 4@>A2?J qC@@<D:56 !C@A6CE:6D]k^AmkAm~7 ?@E6[ qC@@<D:56 2=D@ @H?D[ 2>@?8 @E96CD[ vC66? w:==D 4@>>6C4:2= AC@A6CEJ vC66?3C:2C ':==286[ A6C92AD 36DE <?@H? 2D E96 9@>6 @7 %96 s@?FE s6?] k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D 2 A2CE?6CD9:A E92E :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 q@H=:?8 vC66?[ zJ]\32D65 y\|2C !C@A6CE:6D {{r] p? 2DD@4:2E65 6?E:EJ A2:5 Sa]db >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :? `hhc[ |6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6]k^AmkAmuC@> `hed E@ `hfh[ E96 =2E6 y2>6D '] q=6G:?D @H?65 E96 AC@A6CEJ] q=6G:?D 7@F?565 q=6G:?D !@A4@C? r@] :? `hcd 2?5[ 3J E96 `hd_D[ 3642>6 <?@H? C68:@?2==J 2D E96 Q!@A4@C? z:?8]” w6 5:65 :? `hhh]k^AmkAm%96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 {@8@D q@@<DE@C6[ H9:49 @776CD r9C:DE:2?\46?EC:4 >2E6C:2=D[ H:== C64@8?:K6 d_ J62CD @7 5@:?8 3FD:?6DD :? }2D9G:==6 :? a_af] $:>:=2C=J[ vC66? w:==D !92C>24J 92D 366? :? @A6C2E:@? D:?46 `hfc] (@@ $<:?42C6 Z r@D>6E:4D 3682? 5@:?8 3FD:?6DD :? }2D9G:==6 :? `hha 2?5 H2D 7@F?565 3J (@@ r2C@=2?5]k^AmkAm%96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m H2D F?23=6 E@ 56E6C>:?6 :7 3C@<6CD H6C6 :?G@=G65 :? E96 EC2?D24E:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Green Hills William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Disaffected conservatives flock to independent David Hatley Giarratana no longer selling units in Prime high-rise Marsha Blackburn, Jerri Green talk business Gov.-elect Blackburn addresses first legislative priorities for 2027 Cyntoia Brown Long calls Jerri Green a ‘liar’