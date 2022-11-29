Not quite three years after selling for $2.11 million and having since seen the razing of a building and the construction of a replacement structure, a property once home to Green Hills News has sold for $4.75 million.
The address of the 0.4-acre property is 2323 Crestmoor Road in Green Hills, with the newish building on the site accommodating Premier Radiology.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the buyer was Zollern Investment Crestmoor LLC. Franklin-based attorney Patricia Young serves as special secretary for the LLC, but it is unclear if Young either now owns the property or simply represents the new owner.
The seller was Rare Earth Investments LLC, which is affiliated with Middle Tennessee Imaging, a local physicians group that specializes in radiology services.
Green Hills News ceased operations in the site’s previous building, which opened in 1973, shortly after its parent company sold the property in February 2020 to the physicians group (read here). The publications company was acquired earlier this year by Nashville Post parent company FW Publishing, with the paper now called The News Nashville.
The transaction is the equivalent of almost $272 per square foot based on acreage. That figure is considered reasonable, particularly given the post-2020-constructed building located on the property, according to a source familiar with Green Hills commercial real estate.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
