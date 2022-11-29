2323 art.png

2323 Crestmoor

Not quite three years after selling for $2.11 million and having since seen the razing of a building and the construction of a replacement structure, a property once home to Green Hills News has sold for $4.75 million.

The address of the 0.4-acre property is 2323 Crestmoor Road in Green Hills, with the newish building on the site accommodating Premier Radiology.

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 12.40.45 PM.png

The previous building on the site

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.