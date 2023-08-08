Hauter’s San Diego-based Good Time Design Hospitality Group owns and/or operates multiple restaurant venues and brands including Cerveza Jack’s, which operates in Nashville at 135 Second Ave. N. in downtown's The District.
The seller was an LLC that includes Angelia Van Vranken, details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
The group of buildings is sometimes called Germantown Depot and includes Sonny’s Patio Pub and Refuge. It is unclear as to the usage of a building located at the T-intersection of Taylor Street and Sixth Avenue North.
Samurai Kitchen & Korean Pub is affiliated with long-time Elliston Place eatery Samurai Sushi and serves Korean and Japanese cuisine restaurant.
Good Time Design Hospitality Group at one time seemingly owned Front Street Tavern in Westhaven Town Center in Franklin, Rebar in Midtown and The George Jones in downtown. Each has since closed.
Neither Hauter nor Good Time Design Hospitality Group officials could be reached for comment.