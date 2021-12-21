A Germantown property has sold for $3 million in a deal the equivalent of a seeming record $7.5 million an acre, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.4-acre property, which offers an address of 1311 Second Ave. N., is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Brentwood-based real estate investor Stefan Baskin, who paid $425,000 for the property in June 2017, Metro records show. Of note, and according to a source who asked to go unnamed, Baskin also acquired adjacent properties at 1313 and 1315 Fourth Ave. N. in subsequent deals, with the three parcels later to be consolidated.
Two of the parcels offer homes, with the other simply raw land.
The $7.5 million an acre figure ranks among the most significant (if not the highest) ever for Germantown, according to multiple sources. However, the Post has unable to determine if it is a record.
Baskin could not be reached for comment and it is unclear how much he spent total for the trio of properties (though seemingly at least $1 million), as Metro records are inconclusive.
The property sits next to a commercial building, with an address of 1307 Second Ave. N., owned by real estate investor and businesswoman Norma Crow and nearby multiple sites under construction or slated for reinvention.
