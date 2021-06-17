A Germantown property has sold for $615,000 — more than 25 times the price for which it last changed hands 11 years ago — to an entity that recently paid $1.2 million for an adjacent site.
Located at 1409 Second Ave. N. (listed as 0 Second Ave. N. on Metro property records), the 0.16-acre lot just north of Taylor Street offers no building. Its seller was the estate of the late Jean Medley Wallace, who paid $24,200 for the property in January 2010, Metro records show.
The new owner is an LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine. That entity also just bought the property at 1403 Second. Priscilla’s Plants, which provides plant services for commercial businesses, operates from the building on that property (read more here).
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had not recorded the transaction at publication time, but a source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the deal.
The newly purchased properties sit across Second Avenue from a roughly six-acre site that sold in May 2019 for $26.25 million (read here) to the Atlanta company that is overhauling the nearby former Neuhoff site.
