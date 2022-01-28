A two-building apartment development is being eyed for Germantown near the Neuhoff complex on the Cumberland River — with the structures to interact with two Metro greenways.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project will unfold on a multi-parcel site with a main address of 100 Van Buren St. and interact with the Cumberland River Greenway. It will offer a pedestrian bridge connecting the two buildings and spanning the Magdeburg Greenway.
Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers Apartment Living will undertake the project, which offers a working name of 2nd & Van Buren. The document notes 303 residential units.
Toll Brothers is using Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (land planning and civil engineering) and Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins Architects (design). In addition, locally based C.B. Ragland Co. will work on the project.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, March 10, to seek specific plan rezoning. Toll Brothers owns some of the property needed for the effort, having paid about $3.73 million for it in February 2020 (read here). The company seemingly still needs to acquire additional property.
One of the properties Toll Brothers already owns, with an address of 1500 Second Ave., offers a building seemingly accommodating building materials supplier Sunbelt Rentals Shoring Solutions.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
