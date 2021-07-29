A seven-building garden-style apartment complex is planned for a West Davidson County site overlooking the Harpeth River.
To be called The Bend at Bellevue Park and offer 417 residential units, the development will sit on a 44-acre site at 1084 Morton Hill Road, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. Cypressbrook Company, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, will serve as developer. That Houston-area entity, officials with which could not be reached for comment. will need to acquire the property.
Cypressbrook seemingly has not previously undertaken a development in Nashville. The company’s website lists seven project, with all but one (in Florida) located in Texas.
Nashville-based Ragan-Smith Associates will handle land-planning work, with Wallace Wilson Architects of Houston overseeing design. No rendering is provided on the document (an example of Cypressbrook's work is pictured). Preliminary site plan approval is being sought.
An individual owns the property on which The Bend at Bellevue Park will unfold, having paid $100,000 for the raw land in 1982, according to Metro records. The land sits adjacent to Bellevue Park near Interstate 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.