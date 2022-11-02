Mexico-based GD Holdings LLC has paid $165 million for the hotel component of the Four Seasons skyscraper, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
GD Holdings is led by Salomon Juan Marcos Villarreal, owner and CEO of Grupo Denim, a textile company with operations and offices in Mexico, Nicaragua and Denver and that makes clothes for Wrangler, Lee, Carhartt and Vans, among others.
The building, which also feature high-end residences, offers an address of 151 First Ave. S.
The seller was a partnership comprising Boston-based The Congress Group Inc. and Los Angeles-based AECOM Capital.
With 235 rooms, the deal is the equivalent of $702,127 per room. The record hotel sale for Nashville involved Orlando-based hospitality investment firm Xenia Hotels & Resorts having paid $950,000 per room in March for the W Nashville hotel in The Gulch (for $328.7 million). (Read more here.)
Relatedly, the new owner has landed a loan, valued at $172 million, from New York-based Column Financial.
With a price tag of about $420 million, the 40-story high-rise (pictured) stands about 550 feet and offers the highest occupiable space of any building in Tennessee. The tallest, the AT&T Tower, rises 617 feet, with at least 100 of that a decorative cap and two spires. Church Street’s mixed-use 505 stands about 535 feet tall.
Nashville Business Journal was the first to report, in February 2020, that GD Holdings planned to buy the hotel component of the high-rise.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.