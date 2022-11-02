Four Seasons art

Mexico-based GD Holdings LLC has paid $165 million for the hotel component of the Four Seasons skyscraper, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

GD Holdings is led by Salomon Juan Marcos Villarreal, owner and CEO of Grupo Denim, a textile company with operations and offices in Mexico, Nicaragua and Denver and that makes clothes for Wrangler, Lee, Carhartt and Vans, among others.

