The Five Points-area building last home to PizzeReal is now being offered for sale for $2.75 million — after having originally been listed in March 2021 for $1.95 million.

Located at 203 N. 11th St. and constructed in 1900, the 3,500-square-foot building sits on 0.2 acres and is owned by a trust that includes local real estate investor and commercial property landlord March Egerton. A former home, the building is located across from a Metro library and catty-corner from The Red Door Saloon East.

