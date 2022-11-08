The Five Points-area building last home to PizzeReal is now being offered for sale for $2.75 million — after having originally been listed in March 2021 for $1.95 million.
Located at 203 N. 11th St. and constructed in 1900, the 3,500-square-foot building sits on 0.2 acres and is owned by a trust that includes local real estate investor and commercial property landlord March Egerton. A former home, the building is located across from a Metro library and catty-corner from The Red Door Saloon East.
The price has been increased due, in part, to major interior and exterior upgrades. In addition, and since the original listing, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission has approved plans for a rear additions.
The offering is the equivalent of $785 per square foot based on the building’s size. The previous listing price was equal to $557 per foot.
John Brackeen, an agent with Re/Max Choice Properties, continues to handle the marketing of the East Nashville property for its owners.
As the Post reported in May, an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati paid $1.65 million for a 0.2-acre unimproved property located at 201 N. 11th St. and sitting next to the ex-PizzeReal building. A townhome project is slated for that site (read here).
PizzeReal, one of the first Five Points restaurants to open during the district’s post-2000 boom, closed in January 2021 (read here). Paul Koumanelis opened the business in October 2004.