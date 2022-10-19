A Nashville International Airport-area garden-style apartment complex has sold for $35.33 million, with the new owner a Florida company making its initial foray into the local market.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of Shadowbluff Apartments, located near Mill Creek at 221 Plus Park Blvd., was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Highmark Holdings. A sister operation, Enfield Management, oversees Highmark’s properties (which typically are tax credit apartment communities).

