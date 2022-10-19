A Nashville International Airport-area garden-style apartment complex has sold for $35.33 million, with the new owner a Florida company making its initial foray into the local market.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of Shadowbluff Apartments, located near Mill Creek at 221 Plus Park Blvd., was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Highmark Holdings. A sister operation, Enfield Management, oversees Highmark’s properties (which typically are tax credit apartment communities).
Miami-based One Real Estate Investment is the new owner of the 10.66-acre property. Prior to the Nashville deal, the company owned 30 properties with a collective 7,500 units and $1 billion value. OREI properties are located in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas, the company website notes. Founded in 2001, OREI has acquired and sold more than 10,000 multifamily units since its inception.
Opened in 1986, Shadowbluff Apartments offers 220 units in multiple three-story buildings. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $160,590 per unit, a figure in line with those of similar, recent deals.
One Real Estate Investment has landed a loan, valued at $20.73 million, from Capital One, a separate document notes. A press release notes OREI will invest about $3.3 million for “extensive interior and exterior renovations.”
Jeronimo Hirschfeld, OREI president and CEO, said Greensboro, N.C.-based Hawthorne Residential Partners will manage Shadowbluff.
"With strong market fundamentals and a well-capitalized business plan, we are confident in our ability to maximize value to our investors and enhance the community for our residents,” Hirschfield said in the release.
Metro records show local developer Ed Fulcher and local property manager John Gianikas acquired what apparently was raw land in 1985 for $750,000 and then developed the site with Shadowbluff Apartments. Fulcher’s most recent development is The Melrose, located on Eighth Avenue South in the neighborhood from which its name derives (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
