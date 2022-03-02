The Five Points building last home to restaurant and bar Tenn Sixteen Food & Drink Co. has sold for $3.2 million.
The new owner of the building, which offers an address of 1016 Woodland St., is an LLC apparently affiliated with local businessman Chris Bullinger.
The seller was an LLC that is seemingly affiliated with the owners of Five Points bars Red Door Saloon and 3 Crow Bar (the latter of which is located adjacent to the just-sold property). The LLC paid $460,000 for the building in mid-2012, according to Metro records. The owners listed the property for sale for $3.5 million in January 2020 before upping the asking price to $3.75 million in July of that same year.
Opened in 1920, the one-story building sits on 0.10 acres and spans about 4,400 square feet. It houses no tenant, with Tenn Sixteen Food & Drink Co. having closed at 2019’s end.
The sales price is the equivalent of about $727 per foot based on the building’s size.
Michele Trueba, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty, represented Bullinger, who could not be reached for comment. However, a source said the business to eventually operate from the building will be a full-service restaurant (not to be affiliated with Bullinger). The windows of the building offer hints of the future business, including "Hey, Mr. VJ ...," "Date Night," "Meatloaf" and "Frunch," among others.
At the time of the repricing in mid-2020, marketing material noted the space offered a bar, a kitchen, 34 taps, coolers, three double Bushwacker machines, a second bar area in the rear and 15 televisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.