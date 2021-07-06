An East Nashville commercial building has sold for about $1 million — almost nine times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 20 years ago.
Located at 819 Woodland St. a few blocks west of Five Points, the modernist structure is home to a short-term rental tenant and two unused spaces.
The new owner is 800 Main Development Partners LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based developer Adam Leibowitz.
The seller was Ted Helm, who paid $115,000 for the property in August 2001, according to Metro records.
The specific sales price was $1,005,000.
Leibowitz told the Post he has no redevelopment plans for the site and will seek to lease the building’s two empty spaces. Nathan Frost and Nick Goss with Nashville-based Ojas Partners will handle marketing and leasing for the new ownership group, he said.
James Moore, owner of Blue Iris Real Estate, facilitated the transaction for both parties.
800 Main Development Partners LLC also owns East Side Station, a large building that sits adjacent to the just-bought property. That structure is home to café Yeast Nashville, among other businesses.
In addition, Leibowitz is part owner of FieldHouse Jones Hotel, which is located nearby at 811 Main St. and was recently offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price (read more here).
