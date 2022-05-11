A Five Points-area building recognized for its faux stone exterior and green-shingled mansard-esque roof has sold for $1,025,000, with the new owners seemingly targeting a juice shop for the property.
Opened in 1974, the modernist two-story building sits on a 0.18-acre site at 400 Gallatin Ave. next to East Nashville Magnet School.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Joshua Akright and Robbie Nowinski. Akright played minor league hockey for the Knoxville Ice Bears. Nowinski is known locally for owning and operating locations of E+Rose Wellness Café. He could not be reached for comment regarding if he plans a cafe at the building.
The new owners have landed a loan, valued at $820,000, from Nashville-based Fourth Capital Bank, a Metro document shows.
Kyle Brown, via 400 Gallatin LLC, was the seller of the property, having acquired it for $572,500 in June 2018, Metro records note. Brown had asked $1.4 million, a price almost three times what he paid for the property in 2018, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal for the quirky structure, which hugs a building accommodating a Firestone auto maintenance shop.
Brown is a co-owner of Houston-based flower retail business Lone Star Bloom. One of the company's since-closed shops, Joy’s Flowers, previously operated at the 400 Gallatin building.
Brown told the Post in June 2020 Joy’s Flowers would be relocated once the property sells. However, it seems the business remains permanently closed.
There are 23 Lone Star Bloom retail shops in six states, with an additional six wholesale locations.
E+Rose operates locations in Wedgewood-Houston, the Gulch, Brentwood and in Rolling Mill Hill.
