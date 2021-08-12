The Donelson building home to the local field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been offered for sale for $9 million.
Located at 2868 Elm Hill Pike and constructed in 2005, the two-story building offers about 30,860 square feet and sits on a 3-acre site. It was constructed specifically for the FBI, according to marketing materials.
A partnership based in Monroe, Louisiana, owns the property, having paid $5,075,000 for it in December 2011, according to Metro records. The owner has enlisted Alexander Harrold, a broker with California-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The offering is the equivalent of about $292 per foot based on the size of the building. The marketing material notes the building has undergone multiple interior and exterior upgrades since 2014.
