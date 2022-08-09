A Fairgrounds Nashville-area industrial property located adjacent to the under-construction Emblem Park and near multiple sites eyed for projects is under contract to be sold.
The 1.3-acre multi-parcel property — located on the city’s south side near the point at which Wedgewood-Houston and Chestnut Hill overlap — offers a main address of 1308 Fourth Ave. S. and is owned by an LLC that also seemingly owns the business, Choice Construction, that operates from the site.
The LLC is seeking to have the property rezoned to mixed-use from industrial and has enlisted Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering to handle land-planning and engineering duties. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 22 to request the rezoning. A Metro document lists the acreage as about 1.7 acres.
The owner has enlisted Kevin Gaines and Susan Hahn of Lebanon-based Cumberland Real Estate to handle the sale of the property. Marketing materials note the asking price is $7 million.
The Post was unable to determine what entity is seeking to acquire the property.
Nashville-based SomeraRoad is undertaking the previously mentioned Emblem Park at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. (read more here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In