A South Nashville commercial property that once housed a YMCA has been offered for sale for $4.8 million — more than five times the figure for which it previously changed ownership hands 7.5 years ago.

With an address of 411 Metroplex Drive, the 2.78-acre property offers a building opened in 1984 and accommodating 24-hour exercise facility Fitness 1440.

411

411 Metroplex Drive

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.