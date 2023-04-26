A South Nashville commercial property that once housed a YMCA has been offered for sale for $4.8 million — more than five times the figure for which it previously changed ownership hands 7.5 years ago.
With an address of 411 Metroplex Drive, the 2.78-acre property offers a building opened in 1984 and accommodating 24-hour exercise facility Fitness 1440.
Brentwood real estate investor Hoss Mousavi, via his Richland South LLC, owns the property. He paid $925,000 for it October 2015, Metro records show.
YMCA of Middle Tennessee acquired the property in 1991 for $750,000.
Mousavi has enlisted Michael Havens and Madison Wenzler — managing broker and senior director, respectively, of the local office of Chicago-based Cushman Wakefield — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Mousavi ranks among the area’s most active buyers and sellers of local real estate. Most recently, he and Jim Lebberes, a broker seemingly with Browning Development Services, sold for $5.5 million two small modernist residential buildings located in West End Park (read more here).
In September 2020, Mousavi sold a SoBro property located next to the structure housing Third Man Records for $3.05 million to Room In The Inn Inc. (Read more here.)