Former Tennessee Titan and now real estate investor and agent Marc Mariani has paid $920,000 for a Chestnut Hill property located near Wedgewood-Houston, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
With an address of 1117 Third Ave. S., the property offers a small former residence that previously accommodated vintage clothing retailer Nashville Dry Goods.
The seller was Andrew Parker, owner of 12South retailer Halcyon Bike Shop. Parker acquired the property in June 2020 for $600,000 (read here). For context, the seller in that transaction was an LLC that paid $50,000 for the property in 2006, according to Metro records.
The building home to percussion instruments retailer Fork’s Drum Closet is located nearby at the northwest corner of the intersection of Third and Chestnut Street.
Mariani teams with wife Carly to operate Nashville-based Mariani Realty, which began doing business in May 2018. He played in the NFL, with both the Titans and the Chicago Bears and primarily as a return specialist, from 2010 to 2016.
The Post was unable to determine if Parker used a broker in the transaction.
