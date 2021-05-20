An East Nashville property located at the busy intersection of Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike and once home to a White Castle restaurant has been offered for sale for $2.5 million.
Of note, the 0.82-acre property — with an address of 2201 Dickerson Pike and located in what some call Talbot’s Corner — has been owned 40 years by Nashville’s Formosa family.
Based on acreage, the offering is the equivalent of about $70 per square foot.
Two members of the Formosa family, known for their former food distribution facility in Germantown and their long-time involvement in local auto racing, acquired the property in 1981 for $150,000, according to Metro records.
The owners have enlisted Eddie Ferrell, a broker with the East Nashville office of Crye-Leike Realtors, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The now-empty building located on the property was opened in 1988.
“We are excited to offer [a property located on] one of the busiest corners in East Nashville for sale and look forward to working with someone that has the vision to keep improving the Dickerson Road corridor,” Ferrell emailed the Post. “As an East Nashvillian, this [property] is especially important to me.
The general area located near the Dickerson-Trinity intersection has not seen significant redevelopment during Nashville’s current boom. However, a 6.43-acre property with addresses of 1505-1603 Dickerson Pike, and located adjacent to Metro-owned apartment building Uptown Flats, is being eyed for a mixed-use development.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, New Orleans-based Key Real Estate will serve as developer (read more here).
