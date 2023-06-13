1209

1209 16th Ave. S.

 Courtesy of SRE

A Music Row property once owned by The Oak Ridge Boys and near Edgehill Village has sold for $2.23 million.

Located at 1209 16th Ave. S., the 0.18-acre property offers an American foursquare home opened in 1919 and used as offices accommodating multiple tenants.

