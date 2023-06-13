A Music Row property once owned by The Oak Ridge Boys and near Edgehill Village has sold for $2.23 million.
Located at 1209 16th Ave. S., the 0.18-acre property offers an American foursquare home opened in 1919 and used as offices accommodating multiple tenants.
The new owner is an LLC, which is affiliated with Ke Qin, owner of Nashville development and construction company Paros Group. Qin said his long-term goal is to have his company operate from the building. Paros Group currently leases space at 2500 21st Ave. S. near Hillsboro Village.
The estate of the late Stephen Rush was the seller of the property, with Rush (who worked as a lawyer focused on the music and entertainment industries) having paid $515,000 for it in 1998, Metro records show. During the early period of his legal career, Rush (who died in 2021) represented Opryland USA Inc. in the acquisition of a music catalogue.
In addition, country music industry executive Joe Galante once owned the property. Galante — who was influential in helping advance the careers of Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and The Judds, among others — bought the property with music producer Richard Landis and the late Stan Moress (also a music industry official who died in 2021). The trio paid $250,000 for the property in 1990 before selling to Rush eight years later for more than twice that figure.
The four members of The Oak Ridge Boys acquired the property in 1984 for $170,000 and seemingly used the building for a demo studio, Metro records note. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys have recorded 31 studio albums and sold more than 40 million units.
At about 5,065 square feet of building space, the sale is the equivalent of approximately $440 per square foot, a price seemingly in line with per-foot numbers of similar Row properties that have sold recently.
As the Post reported in July 2022, the property had been listed for sale for $2.5 million, the equivalent of roughly $494 per square foot.
Recent tenants include (or have included) Briserv Digital Media, Nashville Healthnote, Hearts Bluff Music and law firm Copyright Café. An operational recording studio is located in the building's basement.
Edgehill Village — home to Bella Napoli Pizzeria and bar Old Glory, among other businesses — is located one block to the east of the building.
Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented the sellers in the transaction. Qin represented himself.