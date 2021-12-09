The South Nashville site once home to the Nashville Athletic Club has sold for $5.1 million to an LLC affiliated with New Jersey real estate firm The Silverman Group.
The 2.94-acre site at 5035 Harding Place was offered for sale in July for $5.5 million. The seller was a general partnership affiliated with Nashville’s short family, which paid $2.29 million for the property in 2014.
The athletic club closed earlier this year after being in operations since the mid-2000s. The building on the site spans more than 40,000 square feet.
According to its website, The Silverman Group now owns seven properties in Nashville, mostly warehouse and industrial sites on Airpark Center Drive, Donelson Pike and Harding Place.
