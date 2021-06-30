The South Nashville building once home to Nashville Athletic Club has been offered for sale for $5.5 million.
The 40,675-square-foot building sits on a 2.94-acre site at 5035 Harding Place. Sports and fitness nutrition supplements company RedCon 1 Gym leases the facility.
A general partnership comprising Nashville’s Short family owns the property, having paid about $2.29 million for it in August 2014, according to Metro records.
Chauncey Saurus, a Short family member and co-owner of the property, is handling the marketing and sale of the property. Saurus serves as principal broker with Franklin-based Full Service Commercial Management Co.
The offering is the equivalent of $135 per foot based on the building’s size.
The Shorts have been involved in the local real estate sector for three generations and have owned office, retail and rental homes in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Franklin.
“We are excited to present such a large, unique location in a booming city,” Saurus said. “The location is hard to beat for access and proximity to the city. The tenant, a popular brand with 6.5 years remaining on their lease, has just made a large investment to make this spot a destination location for people across the country for its brand.”
Nashville Athletic Club, which closed earlier this year, offered cardio, cycling, dance and Pilates classes, among others. The business began operations in the mid-2000s.
Of note, the late Charles Hawkins III, for whom the Vanderbilt University baseball stadium and field are named, once owned the property, according to Metro records.
