A distinctive SoBro property long planned for a boutique hotel is now for sale — with the owner hoping to be part of a future ownership group that can reinvent the site with a workforce housing building.
Nashville-based entrepreneur Mark Cleveland previously targeted a mid-2017 groundbreaking for his then-$18 million Stanza Nashville, to unfold on a tiny triangular lot at 400 Lafayette St.
However, Cleveland recently pivoted and is now actively marketing the tiny parcel, which covers a mere 5,000 square feet, for sale for $2.4 million. He has enlisted Devin McClendon and Brennan Spurrier (president and agent, respectively, of NAI Nashville Stanton Group) to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Cleveland — who paid $55,000 for the parcel in 2008, according to Metro records — first eyed the hotel project in 2015. Due to various challenges in getting the project underway and hoping to generate interest and momentum for the effort, Cleveland pivoted somewhat in 2019, holding a design competition related to the 14-story Stanza, which was later renamed The POD. The former Tuck-Hinton Architecture and Design (now doing business as Anecdote Architectural Experiences) won the contest (read here).
Two years later, in July 2021, Cleveland announced he had created Little Chill Beach on the diminutive lot — filled since then with sand and surrounded by an aqua fence — bordered by Lafayette Street, Ash/Division streets and Fourth Avenue South.
Cleveland said potential buyers have expressed interest in reinventing the site with a boutique hotel, a bar or a workforce housing building. His hope is the latter option.
“We need more affordable housing in the downtown core, and I’ve spent more of my time talking to prospective buyers about that than other uses,” he said. “It will take some creative thinking from a buyer.”
Until then, Little Chill Beach is still available for rent, he said.
“We did a music video shoot, for Curtis Braly, earlier this year,” said Cleveland, who acknowledged many Nashvillians doubted the hotel would be constructed on the modest-sized parcel. “And Sony Music will hold an artist launch party on the site.”
The CEO and co-founder of ride-share transportation services business Hytch Rewards, Cleveland in 2014 sold the "Hobby Lobby" name and trademark to the national retailer of the same moniker — putting to rest a dispute that garnered headlines. At the time, he served as CEO of Hobby Express, after having purchased the company, then known as Hobby-Lobby International Inc., in 2008 and holding the rights to the “Hobby Lobby” name. Cleveland then sold Hobby Express, a retail business that sold radio-controlled mini airplanes, helicopters, cars and boats, in 2018.
