An East Nashville site that sold in April for $2.1 million has now changed ownership hands for $3.7 million — and only one year after it was traded for about half the most recent transaction price.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.58-acre property, located at 2801-2803 Dickerson Pike, is an LLC. One of the LLC members, Rajendra Bhakta, seemingly has a hotel background.
The sellers included Greg Farricielli, a locally based broker with Benchmark Realty.
As the Post previously reported, a local real estate investment group led by Tyler Cauble and Keith Leman previously had eyed a food and beverage business for the property. Pivoting with its plan, that group — which paid a collective $1,759,000 for the two-parcel property in two deals in September and October 2021 — sold to Farricielli (who is also a partner with Nashville-based Rhythm Development) for, as noted, $2.1 million.
The new owner has landed a loan, valued at $2,775,000, from Nashville-based FirstBank, a separate Metro document notes.
Cauble told the Post in late 2021 the plan at the time was to create a business similar to his The Wash, which is located near the east side’s Five Points. Cauble’s Hamilton Development was to have overseen the work on would have been called U.S.-41 (read more here).
The property seemingly offers four nondescript buildings, none housing conventional businesses.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.