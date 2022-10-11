An East Nashville site that sold in April for $2.1 million has now changed ownership hands for $3.7 million — and only one year after it was traded for about half the most recent transaction price.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.58-acre property, located at 2801-2803 Dickerson Pike, is an LLC. One of the LLC members, Rajendra Bhakta, seemingly has a hotel background.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.