Nashville-based CA South Development and Greenwich, Connecticut-based Belpointe have paid $1.96 million for East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River.
The purchase of the 1.66-acre property, with an address of 1130 Davidson St., follows CA South’s having paid $21.5 million for an adjacent two-parcel site with two warehouses sitting on about eight acres at 690 Davidson St. and 1106 Davidson St. (read here).
The seller of 1130 Davidson St. was Full Throttle Race Parts LLC, which is affiliated with Ronald Kelly and paid $300,000 for the property in mid-2010, Metro records show. The seller in that deal 11 years ago was veteran local real estate investor and property manager Jim Crossman, who still owns an adjacent property at 1200 Davidson St.
Full Throttle Race Parts, a motorsports parts business Kelly owns, operates from the building, and the Post was unable to determine if either a relocation or a closing is planned.
According to documents and as the Post previously reported, Belpointe, a private equity investment firm and public real estate investment trust, is an investor in the deals with CA South. Of note, the two entities also are partnering on a mixed-use development slated for Eighth Avenue South on a site near downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop (read more here). A spring start is being targeted, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, could not be reached for comment, and the Post has been unable to determine specifics of what the development company might have planned for the three properties overlooking the river. CA South owns two other industrial properties in Davidson County and has been active with residential and mixed-use development in Edgehill, Pie Town and North Capitol.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the most recent deal, which is the equivalent of about $1.18 million per acre. The previous two-property deal was the equivalent of about $2.69 million per acre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.