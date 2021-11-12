Nashville-based CA South Development has acquired two East Nashville industrial properties located along the Cumberland River for approximately $21.5 million.
The two-parcel site offers two warehouses sitting on about eight acres and with addresses of 690 Davidson St. and 1106 Davidson St.
The seller was an entity affiliated with New York-based global commercial real estate titan Blackstone, which paid $12 million for the two parcels in 2015, according to Metro records.
It is unclear if the Davidson County Register of Deeds office has recorded the transaction, but a source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the deal.
CA South has been active with residential and mixed-use development in Edgehill, Pie Town and North Capitol.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine what the company might have planned for the properties. CA South owns two other industrial properties in Davidson County
According to documents, Belpointe, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity investment firm and public real estate investment trust, is an investor in the deal with CA South. Those two entities also are partnering on a mixed-use development slated for Eighth Avenue South on a site near downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop (read more here). A spring start is slated, according to the source.
The deal is the equivalent of about $2.69 million per acre.
It is unclear if either warehouse is home to a tenant.
