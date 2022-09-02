The owners of the East Nashville’s Eastside Station have the property under contract to be sold, according to sources.

Adam Leibowitz and Andy Neuman, co-founders of Double A Development, own the 3.7-acre property, the main address for which is 800 Main St. Eastside Station also fronts Woodland Street.

800 Main

Eastside Station at 800 Main St.

