A three-parcel property located near The Dive Motel in East Nashville has sold for $6.65 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, which offers addresses of 1405-1407-1409 Dickerson Pike, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue. That entity is led by co-principal Beau Fowler, who said he is not ready to announce his plans for the property. Of note, Wedgewood Avenue is planning a development near the just-purchased property at 1411 Dickerson Pike (read here).
The three-parcel site — home to two nondescript buildings accommodating both chicken wings restaurant Brother Z’s and Joice Market Discount Tobacco & Beer — offers a collective 4.57 acres. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $33.40 per foot and about $1.45 million per acre.
For comparison, Connecticut-based Forstone Capital recently paid $69.56 per foot and $3.03 million per acre for a nearby 3.3-acre property located at 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave., ranking among the highest per-foot prices paid for property located in the general area. Read more about that $10 million transaction here.
Nearby is The Dive Motel, owned by a group overseen by Lyon Porter (read more from Post sister publication Nashville Scene here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers participated in the deal.
