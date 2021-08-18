Multiple parcels on which a five-building mixed-use project is being eyed for an East Nashville site have sold via two transactions for a collective $6.85 million, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
To sit on about 6.8 acres with a main address of 1411 Dickerson Pike, the development will comprise a total of 260 apartments and some commercial space in a structure fronting Dickerson, according to a document submitted to Metro,. A mid-2022 groundbreaking is being eyed, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue, led by co-principal Beau Fowler, will serve as the developer and acquired the parcels via an LLC. InsBank provided a loan of $6,677,000, according to the Register of Deeds document. Fowler could not be reached for comment regarding when a rendering might be released.
The Metro Planning Commission and Metro Council have approved a specific plan rezoning for the site.
Fulmer Engineering and Smith Gee Studio (architecture) are working with Fowler, who also is undertaking with development partners a Wedgewood-Houston site with a three-building mixed-use project called Standard Assembly. A summer 2022 completion is being eyed for that project, which offers addresses of 700 Hamilton and 640 Merritt avenues (read more here).
Charlie Gibson, managing director with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, represented the two selling entities in the recent transaction, according to the source.
