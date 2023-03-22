An East Nashville property located near multiple sites planned for development has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With an address of 1506A Dickerson Pike and sitting near The Dive Motel, the 0.9-acre property offers a small building housing Coin Laundry Express.
Via an LLC, local investor and attorney Justin Leach owns the property, having paid $1.65 million for it in September 2021, according to Metro records. Leach earlier that year spent $1.85 million for a Hillsboro Village commercial building accommodating his legal practice and medical spa and wellness services practice Belcourt Aesthetics (read here).
Leach has enlisted Stream Realty’s Rob Lowe (executive managing director) and Benjamin Dotye (associate broker) to handle marketing and sale of the property.
Catty-corner from the for-sale property is a site on which New Orleans-based Key Real Estate it plans a mixed-use development. The company in January 2022 paid a collective approximately $12.45 million for the 11 parcels needed for that effort (read here).
In addition, Nashville-based commercial real estate investment firm Wedgewood Avenue is eyeing a five-building mixed-use project on 6.8 acres at 1411 Dickerson Pike (read here).
Similarly, New York-area-based development company Rethink Capital Partners, via Rethink Community Nashville JV LLC, paid $9.26 million in March 2022 for multiple parcels on which it plans a large-scale mixed-use project (read here). The address is 1410 Dickerson Pike.
No fewer than three other projects are planned for the general area.
The for-sale property sits across Dickerson from Metro’s Uptown Flats apartment building and next to Schwab Elementary School.