An East Nashville property once eyed for a mixed-used building has been sold for $2.35 million.
The new owner of the 0.54-acre unimproved property, located at 1009 and 1013 Dickerson Pike, is an LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with a development group led by locally based Waddell Wright. In September 2020, Wright told the Post the goal was to redevelop the site with the four-story Dickerson Flats (read more here) and to start in spring 2021. The building was to have carried a roughly $5 million price tag and offered 21 residential units on three floors and about 8,200 square feet of first-floor retail space.
It is unclear what the new owner might have planned for the property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
