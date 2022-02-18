The East Nashville building home to Vandyke Bed & Beverage and been offered for sale for $4.6 million.
Located at 105 S. 11th St. in Five Points, the building offers eight hotel rooms and offers a ground-floor bar (fronting 11th), an outdoor patio/courtyard and a private rooftop terrace.
The hotel business and the building are owned and operated by Carib Hospitality GP, led by Justin Prince. Carib has a long-term ground lease with a family trust that owns the 0.16 acres of land itself, with one of the family members having acquired it in 1977 for $38,000.
The offering is the equivalent of $575,000 per room, marketing materials note.
Vandyke Bed & Beverage opened in April 2019. Of note, the building — Nashville-based Quirk Designs handled architectural duties — previously was called The EastSider. It offers about 7,050 square feet.
Located to the left of Vandyke is the building that has in recent years been home to bike shops and a record store and, to the right, the structure accommodating cafe Bongo East.
Prince has enlisted Jim Foley, owner of Nashville-based Foley Real Estate LLC, to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
