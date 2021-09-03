An East Nashville for-sale property located near Smith & Lentz Brewing Co. and speakeasy Attaboy has seen its asking price raised to $3.5 million from $3.25 million.
The roughly 0.5-acre two-parcel site at 921 Main St. accommodates a commercial building once home to printing company AlphaGraphics. Built in 1965 and located about three blocks west of Five Points, the one-story building offers about 9,900 square feet and one business space. The site's zoning allows for office and retail use.
Two individuals own the property, having paid $265,000 for it in October 1994, according to Metro records. In January 2020, the owners (the Post was unable to determine their identities) listed the property for $3.25 million; however, they have since undertaken major upgrades to the building — thus resulting in the increased asking price.
The asking price is the equivalent of about $354 per foot based on the structure’s size. Based on acreage, the price is the equivalent of about $180 per foot.
The owners continue to have James Moore, principal broker with Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"921 Main St. is a robust, newly rebuilt office/warehouse at the prominent intersection of Main Street and McFerrin Avenue,” Moore said. “It is move-in ready and ideal for an owner-occupant buyer or an investor.”
For context, in February, a 0.40-acre property at 953 Main St. sold in February 2020 for $2.2 million, the equivalent of $333 per foot based on building size. Moore represented the seller in that deal.
