Nashville-based development company Richland Building Partners is eyeing a mixed-use building for Dickerson Pike on the city’s east side.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the building will stand seven floors (approximately 80 feet) and be called The Delphi. The document notes the inclusion of apartments, hotel space and retail.
The building (pictured) would sit on a four-parcel site with addresses of 1003-1005-1009-1013 Dickerson Pike and a collective one acre. Two non-descript structures located in the property will require razing.
Richland will go before MDHA Design Review Committee Jan. 17 to seek concept plan approval. The property is located within MDHA’s Skyline Redevelopment District and, as such, committee approval is needed.
Richland owns the properties, via two LLCs, having paid a collective $3,985,000 for them in three transactions (one in 2022 and two in 2021), Metro records note.
Richland is using the following companies, all Nashville based, for the project: Smith Gee Studio (architecture and interior design), EMC Structural Engineering, I.C. Thomasson Associates (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), Hodgson Douglas (landscape architecture) and Dale & Associates (civil engineering). Also, Chatsworth, California-based RL Studio is handling lighting design.
Chris Barnhizer, Richland Building Partners founder, could not be reached for comment. His company remains under construction with Odyssey at the Park in West End Park (read here).
Previously, and as the Post reported in late 2019, a four-story residential building to be called The Vue was planned for the Dickerson Pike site. Former owner Neil Patel, CEO of Cookeville-based Image Hotel Management, was behind that project. Image owns Midtown property on which Minnesota-based Roers Companies is planning a project (read here).