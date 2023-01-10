Nashville-based development company Richland Building Partners is eyeing a mixed-use building for Dickerson Pike on the city’s east side.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the building will stand seven floors (approximately 80 feet) and be called The Delphi. The document notes the inclusion of apartments, hotel space and retail.

