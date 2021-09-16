An East Nashville building that sold for $3.15 million two years ago has changed ownership hands again, this time for $3.4 million.
The 0.36-acre property has an address of 600 Main St., with the building home to San Francisco-based Sonder USA Inc.’s local operations office. Exercise business Seven Minute Fitness also operates from the structure.
The new owner seemingly is Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Dr. Tadeusz Wellisz, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Wellisz could not be reached for comment.
The seller was a Decatur, Alabama-based partnership affiliated with the Solley family, according to a Metro document. The family at one time owned crane and construction equipment business Solley Equipment and Rigging.
The sales price was the equivalent, based on the building’s size, of about $345 per foot.
Byran Fort and Frank Thomasson, first vice presidents with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE, represented the sellers. The buyer did not have a broker, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Sonder announced in mid-2019 it would lease about 4,500 square feet of space in the 9,855-square-foot one-story masonry building (pictured), which opened in 1964. Sonder, which leases the space for operations that involve cleaning, moving and repairs related to its local short-term rental businesses, offers 45 units in downtown’s six-story art deco Mastrapasqua Building, with an address of 814 Church St.
