Two developments are planned for the general Old Hickory and Hermitage areas of East Davidson County.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, one project would offer two buildings with a combination of retail, restaurant and residential spaces. It would sit on a 0.65-acre site with a placeholder address of 0 Donelson Ave. one block west Hadley Avenue.
An LLC owns the Old Hickory property, which sits adjacent to restaurant Burger and Company.
The other project would offer 73 residential units at 4321 Old Hickory Blvd. north of Hermitage. An individual owns that property, having paid $650,000 for it in February 2020, according to Metro records.
SWS Engineering Inc. is involved in that effort.
Both parties will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Sept. 9, to seek rezoning that will allow for the projects.
The Post was unable to contact officials involved in the two efforts for further details.
Both projects would unfold within Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar's District 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.