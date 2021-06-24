A first-quarter 2022 construction start is eyed for a Holiday Inn Express that will replace the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place within the Rock Block.
Previously, the project had been slated to start last fall. The coronavirus pandemic impacted that start, officials with the project have said. Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based SiLa Developments, owns the property, having acquired it for $6.5 million in July 2019, according to Metro records. The LLC will redevelop the site.
Janak “Jay” Patel, SiLa Developments principal, told the Post the team is finalizing its construction loan and evaluating construction managers for the project. He said a late-2023 completion is targeted.
Patel said the development team hopes to secure a construction permit in September. Demolition of the three-building Louise Douglas Apartments — with addresses of 2221 Elliston Place and 114 and 118 Louise Ave. — will take place once the loan and permit are finalized.
Patel said a handful of month-to-month renters remain in the three old-school masonry apartment houses. Their eventual razing generated some pushback from citizens who oppose the project, including grassroots organization Save the Rock Block.
To be designed by Nashville-based Southeast Venture, the Holiday Inn Express hotel building will offer 168 rooms on eight floors. Located across West End Avenue from Vanderbilt University in the general Midtown area, the property was zoned to allow for hotel use.
Patel said the team is not ready to disclose the estimated cost to undertake the project.
“The Holiday Inn Express will also add well-paying jobs, all of which will enhance and grow the culture and character of the neighborhood,” he previously emailed the Post.
Of note, Nashville-based development company Giarratana (led by Tony Giarratana) is seeking to build Rock Block Flats nearby, with SEV having designed that future building, too.
Holiday Inn Express Elliston Place will be affiliated with IHG Hotel group, owner of, among other brands, InterContinental, Regent Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Candlewood Suites.
Davidson County is home to seven Holiday Inn Express hotels. The one located nearest to the Elliston Place site is on Broadway downtown across from the Frist Art Museum.
Relatedly, Patel and his team are undertaking a hotel project at the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower. That project (read more here) is unfolding at 50 Music Square W., with the seven-story hotel (a brand for which has yet to be announced) to offer 132 rooms.
