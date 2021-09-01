An E Spaces co-working office is slated for The Nations.
The Nashville-based company has signed a lease for space at Stocking 51, with build-out of the future office underway and a April 2022 opening eyed. Nashville-based DWC Construction is handling the job via a permit valued at about $1.78 million.
Jon Pirtle, E Spaces (stylized as E|SPACES) CEO, said the future office will be serviced by an interactive stairwell and offer a massive video screen for the members.
“We are thrilled to be coming to The Nations,” Pirtle emailed the Post. “The growth of that part of town is amazing and has become a destination spot for businesses and talent. Stocking 51 is a first class development with everything you could possibly want for a work environment."
Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented Stocking 51 developer Nathan Lyons on the lease deal.
E Spaces and multiple business have taken space or will do so in two newish Stocking 51 buildings located at 4840 Centennial Blvd. The two buildings (pictured) sandwich two rows of former grain silos. Read more here.
E Spaces also operates offices in Green Hills, Cool Springs, downtown Franklin, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando.
