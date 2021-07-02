The Chicago-based owner of downtown’s Fifth Third Center is looking to overhaul the plaza that fronts the skyscraper.
EQ Office, a real estate investment company that owns 80 office properties comprising a collective 40 million square feet, paid nearly $145 million for the tower in December 2019. EQ Office now envisions major plaza upgrades and has enlisted Nashville-based Gresham Smith to handle the design effort, according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Tuesday to seek approval of the concept plan and design. The property at 424 Church St. sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
EQ Office, which is owned by funds managed by New York-based alternative investment management company The Blackstone Group, acquired the property from an LLC affiliated with Goldman Sachs and Irving, Texas-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust. That entity had paid $117,640,000 for the high-rise property in December 2017 and would later undertake various upgrades to both the tower and the plaza.
Originally known as the Third National Financial Center and designed in the post-modern architectural style, the building opened in 1986, rises 31 floors and is anchored by Fifth Third Bank. Of note, though the building is listed as 490 feet tall, other sources have it as no more than 450 feet. It spans about 487,400 square feet.
The Fifth Third Center serves as Cincinnati-based Fifth Third's regional headquarters. The tower is also home to law firm Adams and Reese, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Loews Hotels. It offers a small Starbucks café in a ground-level space.
EQ Office officials could not be reached for comment regarding a cost and timeline for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.