The roughly 100-year-old downtown Nashville building home to speakeasy and cocktail bar Red Phone Booth seemingly is slated to see a usage change.
According to a permit valued at $85,000, La Danse Bar will operate from the 5,365 square feet of space. The building, which sits on 0.13 acres within the same block as Hume-Fogg Academic High School, offers an address of 136 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Metro records show the building’s history dating to at least 1919.
Red Phone Booth opened in December 2019 (read here). In October 2020, and as the Post reported, an LLC that is affiliated with Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group LLC paid $3.1 million for the property — more than eight times the amount for which it changed hands about nine years prior.
The Post was unable to contact officials with Cumming, Georgia-based Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group to determine details regarding La Danse Bar. Atlanta offers a Red Phone Booth.
Known, in part, for its dress code, Red Phone Booth seemingly remains open. During its three-plus-year run, the business has required guests to secure a phone number from a member, concierge or friend and use the restored London antique red phone booth at the building’s front to gain entry.
The sellers in the late 2020 deal were Juli Horton and Alden “Ned” Horton, who acquired the property in November 2011 for $385,000, according to Metro records. Ned Horton once owned and operated Horton Group, a website design and marketing company now based on Music Row. The Hortons at one time operated Tin Cup Coffee Co. from the space.
To the north of and adjacent to the one-story building to house La Danse Bar is a similar structure owned by attorney Lewis Laska, who once practiced law downtown on Church Street. To the south is a surface parking lot locally based Equitable Trust Company owns.