136 Parks Blvd. as seen in 2020

The roughly 100-year-old downtown Nashville building home to speakeasy and cocktail bar Red Phone Booth seemingly is slated to see a usage change.

According to a permit valued at $85,000, La Danse Bar will operate from the 5,365 square feet of space. The building, which sits on 0.13 acres within the same block as Hume-Fogg Academic High School, offers an address of 136 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Metro records show the building’s history dating to at least 1919.

