Downtown Nashville’s Noel Block Garage, a five-story brick art deco building that offers structured parking and retail, has sold for $29.25 million.

The new owner of the building — commonly called Printers Alley Garage and located at 300 Church St. — is an affiliate of Rockbridge Capital, a Columbus, Ohio-based hospitality investment firm.

300 Church

Noel Block Garage as seen in 2019

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.