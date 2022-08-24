Downtown Nashville’s Noel Block Garage, a five-story brick art deco building that offers structured parking and retail, has sold for $29.25 million.
The new owner of the building — commonly called Printers Alley Garage and located at 300 Church St. — is an affiliate of Rockbridge Capital, a Columbus, Ohio-based hospitality investment firm.
The seller was Pal PV Nashville, which acquired the 0.41-acre property in June 2015 for $9.25 million, according to Metro documents. The entity shares an address with New York-based Palatine Capital Partners.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Interacting with Printers Alley, Church and Third Avenue North, the building is home to ground-level businesses Daddy’s Dog, Lonnie’s Western Room Karaoke Bar and MJ’s Chill Spot, among others. It contains about 300 parking spaces.
As the Post reported in 2017, Palatine Capital Partners planned a rooftop modification to the structure. It is unclear if that effort materialized.
Rockbridge Capital made headlines in early 2019 when it sold the Hilton Garden Inn in SoBro for $125 million after having acquired it in 2016 for $80.2 million (read here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
