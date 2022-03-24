A small downtown office building that recently sold for $2,725,000 is slated to be updated to accommodate four residences — with the property owner a Russian-born Nashville-based studio musician who has worked with Keith Urban and Kenny Rogers, among others.
The two-floor modernist structure, which is skinned in white brick, is located at 600 Fourth Ave. N. and last accommodated Jenkins Bonding Company.
The owner of the 0.33-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based West Iris Properties and Ilya Toshinskiy.
According to a document submitted to Metro, Toshinskiy has enlisted Nashville-based Clements Wimsatt Architects, Lebanon-based GEO Services (soil and geotechnical engineer), Brentwood-based Buergler Structural Design and Nashville-based Olert Engineering (MEP) for the project.
Toshinskiy has recorded with (in addition to Urban and The Judds) Blake Shelton, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Steven Tyler and Thomas Rhett, among others. Born in Obninsk, Russia, he is proficient on both guitar and banjo and is known, in part, for his bluegrass work.
"I've lived in the Nashville area over 24 years now and I'm excited to be a small part of downtown's growth," Toshinskiy said, adding that he does not yet have a construction timetable finalized.
Toshinskiy said he has not determined if he will sell or rent the units.
The building Toshinskiy will alter offers one level above grade at its entrance and sits near the structure, also modernist in design, home to NewsChannel 5.
Of note, the property previously sold for $1.8 million in November 2019.
